Mountain Goats Take Over Coronavirus Locked Down Town

You know that expression, “When the cats are gone, the mice will play?” Here’s that, but with mountain goats. With residents of the Welsh town of Llandudno asked to remain indoors during the coronavirus pandemic, the animals have returned to reclaim their land. According to reports, the goats are running through the empty streets and stomping on hedges and gardens. Joking of the situation, reporter Andrew Stuart, who lives in the area and filmed the invasion, called the police, telling them he wasn’t sure if the goats were “keeping the required two metres apart.”

