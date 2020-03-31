Life

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donate $400K to NYC Hospitals

Posted on

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively continue to give during the Coronavirus outbreak, this time quietly giving $400,000 to hospitals in New York City as the outbreaks continues to strain the city’s medical resources. NYU Hospital, Mount Sinai, Northern Westchester, and Elmhurst will each receive $100,000 from the superstar couple. Reynolds and Lively have already given $1 million to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada to help those struggling financially during the pandemic. Reynolds also owns a cellphone company, Mint Mobile, and has been free cell service during the pandemic.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top