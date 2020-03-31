Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donate $400K to NYC Hospitals

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively continue to give during the Coronavirus outbreak, this time quietly giving $400,000 to hospitals in New York City as the outbreaks continues to strain the city’s medical resources. NYU Hospital, Mount Sinai, Northern Westchester, and Elmhurst will each receive $100,000 from the superstar couple. Reynolds and Lively have already given $1 million to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada to help those struggling financially during the pandemic. Reynolds also owns a cellphone company, Mint Mobile, and has been free cell service during the pandemic.

Ryan Reynolds surprised the children (virtually!) at SickKids earlier this week.https://t.co/74M8aI3TaR — Globalnews.ca (@globalnews) March 31, 2020