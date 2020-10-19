NASA, Nokia Buidling 4G Network On The Moon

Good news – you’ll soon be able to play Candy Crush and scroll through Instagram on the moon.

NASA and Nokia are teaming up to build a 4G communications network on the moon, which will be deployed by 2022.

The network would be used for functions like navigation systems, controlling lunar rovers, and streaming high-definition video.

If you're unable to get a cell phone signal when you walk your dog around the block, this will really make your blood boil: NASA is putting a 4G network on the moon.https://t.co/MJSG5rBJaX — CNN (@CNN) October 18, 2020

It’s the next step in a long-term plan to build a permanent moon base – which itself is a step towards one day sending people to Mars.

Would you volunteer to live on the moon?