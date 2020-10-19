NASA, Nokia Buidling 4G Network On The Moon

Good news – you’ll soon be able to play Candy Crush and scroll through Instagram on the moon.
NASA and Nokia are teaming up to build a 4G communications network on the moon, which will be deployed by 2022.
The network would be used for functions like navigation systems, controlling lunar rovers, and streaming high-definition video.
If you're unable to get a cell phone signal when you walk your dog around the block, this will really make your blood boil: NASA is putting a 4G network on the moon.https://t.co/MJSG5rBJaX
— CNN (@CNN) October 18, 2020
It’s the next step in a long-term plan to build a permanent moon base – which itself is a step towards one day sending people to Mars.
Would you volunteer to live on the moon?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.