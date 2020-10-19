Life

‘Rolling Stone’ Endorses Joe Biden

Rolling Stone magazine unveiled its presidential endorsement on Monday, backing Joe Biden.

The endorsement said Biden has “progressive solutions to every major problem facing the country”, while describing President Trump as “categorically unfit to be president.”

Rolling Stone endorsed Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election and editor Jann Wenner has routinely donated to Democratic candidates.

Does anything about this endorsement surprise you? How much weight do these endorsements carry for a candidate?

