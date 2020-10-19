‘Rolling Stone’ Endorses Joe Biden

Rolling Stone magazine unveiled its presidential endorsement on Monday, backing Joe Biden.

The endorsement said Biden has “progressive solutions to every major problem facing the country”, while describing President Trump as “categorically unfit to be president.”

We endorse Joe Biden for President. His platform offers progressive solutions to every major problem facing the country, and he has the experience to put those principles into practice. Read our entire endorsement here: https://t.co/E5nEHQ9mME pic.twitter.com/aLVJonFKdE — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) October 19, 2020

Rolling Stone endorsed Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election and editor Jann Wenner has routinely donated to Democratic candidates.

Does anything about this endorsement surprise you? How much weight do these endorsements carry for a candidate?