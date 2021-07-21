Life

National Hot Dog Day Deals That Will Make You Relish The Day (Sorry, Had To Be Done)

In case this isn’t on your calendar — get ready for it. Today (Wednesday) is National Hot Dog Day.

Whether you smother it in mustard, ketchup, onions, or relish here are a few places that are dishing up some “doggone” good deals to celebrate.

7-Eleven is serving up their famous Big Bite all-beef hot dogs for just $1.

Circle K is doing the same.

If you happen to live near a Hot Dog On A Stick location, you can grab a free turkey dog today.

And at Nathan’s Famous, if you buy one hot dog, you can get a second one for only 5 cents.

So let’s settle the debate right now – What’s the best way to load up your hot dog?

