Even though the pandemic grounded most airlines for a big chunk of the last year, AirlineRatings.com is out with its list of the world’s best airlines for 2021.

The rankings were based on passenger reviews, how many and what types of flights, plus COVID-19 safety measures.

#1 – Qatar Airways

#2 – Air New Zealand (which topped the list six times previously)

#3 – Singapore Airlines

#4 – Qantas

#5 – Emirates

Other big names: United Airlines came in at #8, Alaska Airlines #17, and Delta #19.

You often only hear bad stories about flying. Have you had an amazing experience on an airline that you can share?