Pic Shows 100-Pound Tropical Fish Washed Up On Oregon Beach, Far From Its Normal Habitat

You definitely don’t see this every day.

A 100-pound, 3 1/2 foot Opah washed up on Sunset Beach in Oregon beach last week.

Little is known about Opahs because they live in the deep ocean and are usually found in tropical waters around the world.

Their round, flat body is silvery gray in color; fins and mouth are red with their large eyes encircled with gold.

Opahs can grow to more than 6 feet and weigh 600 pounds.

Photo shows a 100-pound tropical fish washed up on an Oregon beach, far from its normal habitat https://t.co/7QX0nvyaoQ — Science Insider (@SciInsider) July 21, 2021

Officials with the Seaside Aquarium say the fish was found dead, but it will be frozen until “one lucky school group” is picked to help dissect the fish to learn more about it.

Have you ever found yourself face-to-face with a rare or completely out-of-place animal?