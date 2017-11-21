Netflix: Coming and Going in December

Life

It’s pretty odd that “All I Want For Christmas” leaving is December 1st, but we are a progressive society and if we can put Christmas decorations up on September 21st, we can also take them down by December 1st. Not that any of this will matter once the FCC decides to kill Net Neutrality and Netflix ends up costing everyone an extra $900 a month. What a time to be alive! Enjoy it while you can.

Anyway, there are a few gems this month: “Peaky Blinders” is on to season 4 on the 21st. “Full Metal Jacket” is a holiday favorite of mine that will be enjoyed amongst kith and kin on December 1st.

I am also looking forward to wrapping presents to “V for Vendetta”, a second viewing of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”, and of course a new Dave Chappelle special on New Year’s Eve. Guess I’ll be kissing my remote to ring this one in…if we make it through the rest of this one. Happy binging everyone!

December 1

8 Mile
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
All Hail King Julien: Season 5*
A StoryBots Christmas*
August Rush
Chef & My Fridge: 2017  Dark: Season 1*
Diana: In Her Own Words
Dreamcatcher
DreamWorks Home: For The Holidays*
Easy: Season 2*
Exporting Raymond
Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story
Full Metal Jacket
Hitch
My Happy Family*
Nacho Libre
Sahara
The Farthest – Voyager In Space
The Little Rascals
The Wackness
The Young Victoria
Tyson
V For Vendetta
TURN: Washington’s Spies: Season 4
Voyeur*
While You Were Sleeping

December 4

When Calls The Heart: Season 4

December 5

Craig Ferguson: Tickle Fight*
Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2

December 6

Trolls Holiday Special

December 8

El Camino Christmas*
The Crown: Season 2*

December 11

Catwoman
The Magicians: Season 2

December 12

Disney’s The Santa Clause
Disney’s The Santa Clause 2
Disney’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Judd Apatow: The Return*

December 14

41 Dogs In My Home
A&E: When Patients Attack
Ainsley Eats the Streets: Season 1
Halt And Catch Fire: Season 4

December 15

A Five Star Life
Christmas Inheritance*
Discovering Bigfoot
El Señor de los Cielos: Season 5
Erased: Season 1*
Freeway: Crack In The System
Neverlake
Pottersville
Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2
The Haunting Of Helena
The Mafia Kills Only In Summer
The Ranch: Part 4*
Trollhunters: Part 2*
Ultimate Beastmaster*
Wormwood*

December 18

Hello, My Twenties!: Season 2*

December 19

Miss Me This Christmas
Russell Howard: Recalibrate*
The Indian Detective: Season 1*
You Can’t Fight Christmas

December 20

La Casa de Papel: Season 1*

December 21

Peaky Blinders: Season 4*

December 22

72 Dangerous Animals: Latin America: Season 1*
Bright*
Dope: Season 1*
Fuller House: Season 3, New Episodes*
Rosario Tijeras: Season 1
The Toys That Made Us: Season 1*

December 23

Creep 2
Myths & Monsters: Season 1

December 25

Cable Girls: Season 2*
Planet Earth II

December 26

Todd Barry: Spicy Honey*
Travelers: Season 2*
All Hail King Julien: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
Beat Bugs: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
Larva: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
Pororo: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
Puffin Rock: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
Skylanders Academy: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
Trollhunters: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
True And The Rainbow Kingdom: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
Word Party: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

December 27

Pusher

December 29

Bill Nye Saves The World: Season 2: Part 1*
Killer Legends
La Mante: Season 1*
Shelter
The Climb*

December 31

Dave Chappelle: Equanimity*
Fun Mom Dinner

December 1

All I Want for Christmas
Bedazzled
Black Snake Moan
Compulsion
Cousin Bette
Hoffa
La Viuda Negra: Season 1
Picture Perfect
Practical Magic
Rebelde
Scary Movie 2
Scary Movie 3
Super Size Me
Terriers: Season 1
The Crucible
The Gospel Road: A Story Of Jesus
The Man From Snowy River
Touch: Season 2
Toys
Two Girls And A Guy
Waking Life
Young Frankenstein
Yu-Gi-Oh! Bonds Beyond Time
Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal: Seasons 1-2

December 5

Holes

December 9

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia: Seasons 1-11

December 10

Lucky Number Slevin
Nightcrawler
The Rite

December 11

Dollhouse: Season 2

December 13

The Queen Of Versailles

December 15

America’s Funniest Home Video Kids: Holidazed
America’s Funniest Home Videos Kids: Animals With Attitude: Season 1
America’s Funniest Home Videos Kids: It’s Tough Being A Kid: Season 1
America’s Funniest Home Videos Kids: Playtime Ain’t For Wimps: Season 1
America’s Funniest Home Videos: New Collection D: Nincompoop Nation
Jeff Dunham: Arguing With Myself

December 19

Dance Academy: Series 1-3

December 20

Che: Parts 1 & 2

December 24

Amores Perros

December 25

Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl

*This is a Netflix Original

