Netflix: Coming and Going in December

Yule Binge! Oh, Yule Binge

It’s pretty odd that “All I Want For Christmas” leaving is December 1st, but we are a progressive society and if we can put Christmas decorations up on September 21st, we can also take them down by December 1st. Not that any of this will matter once the FCC decides to kill Net Neutrality and Netflix ends up costing everyone an extra $900 a month. What a time to be alive! Enjoy it while you can.

Anyway, there are a few gems this month: “Peaky Blinders” is on to season 4 on the 21st. “Full Metal Jacket” is a holiday favorite of mine that will be enjoyed amongst kith and kin on December 1st.



I am also looking forward to wrapping presents to “V for Vendetta”, a second viewing of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”, and of course a new Dave Chappelle special on New Year’s Eve. Guess I’ll be kissing my remote to ring this one in…if we make it through the rest of this one. Happy binging everyone!

December 1

8 Mile

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

All Hail King Julien: Season 5*

A StoryBots Christmas*

August Rush

Chef & My Fridge: 2017 Dark: Season 1*

Diana: In Her Own Words

Dreamcatcher

DreamWorks Home: For The Holidays*

Easy: Season 2*

Exporting Raymond

Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story

Full Metal Jacket

Hitch

My Happy Family*

Nacho Libre

Sahara

The Farthest – Voyager In Space

The Little Rascals

The Wackness

The Young Victoria

Tyson

V For Vendetta

TURN: Washington’s Spies: Season 4

Voyeur*

While You Were Sleeping

December 4

When Calls The Heart: Season 4

December 5

Craig Ferguson: Tickle Fight*

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2

December 6

Trolls Holiday Special

December 8

El Camino Christmas*

The Crown: Season 2*

December 11

Catwoman

The Magicians: Season 2

December 12

Disney’s The Santa Clause

Disney’s The Santa Clause 2

Disney’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Judd Apatow: The Return*

December 14

41 Dogs In My Home

A&E: When Patients Attack

Ainsley Eats the Streets: Season 1

Halt And Catch Fire: Season 4

December 15

A Five Star Life

Christmas Inheritance*

Discovering Bigfoot

El Señor de los Cielos: Season 5

Erased: Season 1*

Freeway: Crack In The System

Neverlake

Pottersville

Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2

The Haunting Of Helena

The Mafia Kills Only In Summer

The Ranch: Part 4*

Trollhunters: Part 2*

Ultimate Beastmaster*

Wormwood*

December 18

Hello, My Twenties!: Season 2*

December 19

Miss Me This Christmas

Russell Howard: Recalibrate*

The Indian Detective: Season 1*

You Can’t Fight Christmas

December 20

La Casa de Papel: Season 1*

December 21

Peaky Blinders: Season 4*

December 22

72 Dangerous Animals: Latin America: Season 1*

Bright*

Dope: Season 1*

Fuller House: Season 3, New Episodes*

Rosario Tijeras: Season 1

The Toys That Made Us: Season 1*

December 23

Creep 2

Myths & Monsters: Season 1

December 25

Cable Girls: Season 2*

Planet Earth II

December 26

Todd Barry: Spicy Honey*

Travelers: Season 2*

All Hail King Julien: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Beat Bugs: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Larva: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Pororo: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Puffin Rock: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Skylanders Academy: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Trollhunters: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

True And The Rainbow Kingdom: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Word Party: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

December 27

Pusher

December 29

Bill Nye Saves The World: Season 2: Part 1*

Killer Legends

La Mante: Season 1*

Shelter

The Climb*

December 31

Dave Chappelle: Equanimity*

Fun Mom Dinner

December 1

All I Want for Christmas

Bedazzled

Black Snake Moan

Compulsion

Cousin Bette

Hoffa

La Viuda Negra: Season 1

Picture Perfect

Practical Magic

Rebelde

Scary Movie 2

Scary Movie 3

Super Size Me

Terriers: Season 1

The Crucible

The Gospel Road: A Story Of Jesus

The Man From Snowy River

Touch: Season 2

Toys

Two Girls And A Guy

Waking Life

Young Frankenstein

Yu-Gi-Oh! Bonds Beyond Time

Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal: Seasons 1-2

December 5

Holes

December 9

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia: Seasons 1-11

December 10

Lucky Number Slevin

Nightcrawler

The Rite

December 11

Dollhouse: Season 2

December 13

The Queen Of Versailles

December 15

America’s Funniest Home Video Kids: Holidazed

America’s Funniest Home Videos Kids: Animals With Attitude: Season 1

America’s Funniest Home Videos Kids: It’s Tough Being A Kid: Season 1

America’s Funniest Home Videos Kids: Playtime Ain’t For Wimps: Season 1

America’s Funniest Home Videos: New Collection D: Nincompoop Nation

Jeff Dunham: Arguing With Myself

December 19

Dance Academy: Series 1-3

December 20

Che: Parts 1 & 2

December 24

Amores Perros

December 25

Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl

*This is a Netflix Original

