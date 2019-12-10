Netflix Could Lose Four Million U.S. Subscribers in 2020

New streaming services are putting a strain on Netflix that could cost the company four million U.S. subscribers in 2020. The streaming company was labeled “underperforming” from Wall Street analyst Laura Martin. Martin predicts that Netflix will need to add a lower-priced tier in order to compete with Disney+ and AppleTV+. The United States accounts for a third of Netflix’s global subscribers, with 60.62 million paid subscribers as of September 30th. Martin believes advertising, higher subscription prices and the loss of favorite sitcoms, Friends and The Office, could decrease the value of the platform.

