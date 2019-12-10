‘Ace Ventura 3’ Could Be In The Works

Alrighty then. According to a rumor making the rounds on the internet, Jim Carrey could return as pet sleuth Ace Ventura. Whispers of the role’s reprisal got a bit louder after the film’s production company tweeted a link to a story regarding the franchise reportedly working on a third installment. We Got This Covered heard from an industry source that Carrey is interested in coming back as the iconic character. For now, catch Carrey on the big screen this February as he stars in Sonic The Hedgehog.

If it’s as good as Zoolander 2 or Anchorman 2, well, we’re not in for a treat.

I'm kinda excited about this Ace Ventura sequel. pic.twitter.com/pp0PVoe4hN — Carolyn Bergier 🏳️‍🌈 (@TGICarolyn) September 7, 2018

