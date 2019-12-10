NYC To LA Driving Record Set

Normally driving across the United States would be a multi-day affair, but three guys managed to do it in just over a day. Dubbed “The Cannonball Run” after the movie, people try to beat the previous best time racing from New York City to Los Angeles. This trio topped it by more than an hour, finishing in only 27 hours and 25 minutes, according to CNN. Amazingly they didn’t get pulled over despite averaging 103 miles per hour and reaching speeds of 193, owing their luck to “every navigational aid and police counter-measure known to man,” plus an army of 20-cop watching scouts. To achieve their feat, they used a “heavily prepared” Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG that boasted two turbochargers to produce more than 800 horsepower.

