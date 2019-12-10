Build Your Own Baby Yoda Out Of LEGO

Ever since “Baby Yoda” hit screens, people have been clamoring to get their hands on merch featuring the breakout character from The Mandalorian. But in order to keep away spoilers of the star, actually named The Child, Disney didn’t create toys in advance. Have no fear, the DIY community is here, releasing custom plans on how to build your own out of readily available LEGO bricks. If you’re in need of something “Baby Yoda” themed in stockings this season, perhaps this is a good way to go.

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.