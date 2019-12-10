Popeye’s Tapes Sandwich To Wall, Calls It Art

They say imitation is the best form of flattery. Following the news that a banana ducted taped to a wall sold for $120,000 over the past weekend, Popeyes decided to elevate a menu offering to the level of art. The fast-food chain installed one of their wildly popular chicken sandwiches in the same fashion at Miami’s San Paul Gallery on Monday. Calling the exhibit, “The Sandwich,” a collector can pick it up for just $120,003.99. According to Thrillist, a buyer has already made an inquiry. If the person goes through with the purchase, proceeds will be sent to the non-profit Popeyes Foundation, which provides food to communities in need.

Popeye's response to the art install, taped banana yesterday, “The Sandwich” listed at $120,003.99 ($3.99 is cost for art materials).https://t.co/YhArfVu88a — The Art Guide (@The_Art_Guide) December 10, 2019