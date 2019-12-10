Pee-Wee is Coming to Town

You know him from “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” (the movie, not the series), “Gotham” where he played the Penguin’s old man, and of course as Pee-Wee Herman. Ha! HA! Pee-Wee, aka Paul Reubens, will be headling “Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure Anniversary Tour.” It seems the tour’s namesake film is turning 35 years old and to honor the longevity of its popularity, Mr. Reubens will be screening the film in cities across the United States. Each showing of “Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure” will be accompanied by stories from Reubens about the making of the film and a Q&A. The film really was a milestone because it was the directorial debut of Tim Burton and the film major film scored by Danny Elfman of Oingo Boingo fame.

And yes, the show is coming to Salt Lake at Kingsbury Hall on February 22nd. Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 13th here.