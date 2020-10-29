Netflix is Raising Its Prices Again

The king of streaming is hiking its prices again. Netflix is looking to raise the price of its standard and premium plans in the U.S.

U.S. Netflix users will see their Standard two-stream HD move from $12.99 a month to $13.99. Meanwhile, those with the Premium tier plan (with four streams and 4k HD content) will be paying two bucks more, going from $15.99 to $17.99.

Netflix Raises Price of Standard Monthly Plan in U.S. to $14 per Month https://t.co/CbSL8wPmJt — Variety (@Variety) October 29, 2020

Those with the Basic plan will see no difference in price and will continue paying $8.99.

While new subscribers will be seeing the higher price immediately, Netflix subscribers before Oct. 29th will see the price go up over the next few

months.

Do you think streaming services are costing too much? How many streaming services do you pay for each month?