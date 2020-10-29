Florida Man Mauled After Paying for “Full-Contact Experience” with Leopard

A Florida man is recovering from surgery after being mauled by a black leopard.
The man paid $150 to have a full-contact experience with the big cat and was allowed to play with it, rub its belly, and take pictures with it.
The incident happened in a licensed animal sanctuary for endangered animals. The owner of the sanctuary was charged for allowing full contact with a dangerous animal and cited for keeping captive wildlife in an unsafe environment.
Man mauled by black leopard after paying to have close encounter with it https://t.co/I3VBHSr6EQ
— Newsweek (@Newsweek) October 29, 2020
The man who was attacked had to have surgery after severe injuries, including to the scalp and ear.
Would you pay money to play with a dangerous animal? Do you think dangerous animals should be used to make money?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.