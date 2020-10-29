Continuing his nice guy streak, Paul Rudd was spotted handing out treats to voters waiting in line.

Brooklyn voters were gifted with cookies by the Ant-Man star on Thursday morning as they waited in line in rainy and cold weather.

Paul Rudd Hands Out Cookies to Brooklyn Voters Waiting in Line https://t.co/WQPwo0fYkN — TMZ (@TMZ) October 29, 2020

While he was handing out cookies, Rudd told each voter, “Thank you for coming out and voting.”

Have you voted yet? Are you standing in line to vote or are have you done a mail-in/drop-off ballot?