Baskin-Robbins Now Offering Delivery!

This could be a game-changer for ice cream lovers! Baskin-Robbins is now offering delivery of its ice cream, sundaes, and shakes.

Teaming up exclusively with the Uber Eats app and website, more than 1,600 Baskin-Robbins locations will now cater to fans of the brand’s treats.

There’s a special going on now until November 4th offering to remove the delivery fee for orders of $10 or more.

Here’s hoping for some melt-less deliveries!

Would you get Baskin-Robbins delivered? What is your favorite flavor of ice cream?