Baskin-Robbins Now Offering Delivery!

This could be a game-changer for ice cream lovers! Baskin-Robbins is now offering delivery of its ice cream, sundaes, and shakes.
Teaming up exclusively with the Uber Eats app and website, more than 1,600 Baskin-Robbins locations will now cater to fans of the brand’s treats.
There’s a special going on now until November 4th offering to remove the delivery fee for orders of $10 or more.
So hype for this!!https://t.co/5zW2WiwYey
— GHQ (@GHQfm) October 29, 2020
Here’s hoping for some melt-less deliveries!
Would you get Baskin-Robbins delivered? What is your favorite flavor of ice cream?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.