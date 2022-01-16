Shutterstock

Netflix is raising the price of all tiers of their plans in the US.

The $13.99 tier will be increased to $15.49 per month.

The lowest level was increased by a dollar whereas the premium plan went up to $19.99 per month.

The rise in prices for the plans will help generate more funds to create more top-quality content for users.

Breaking: Netflix raises prices on all plans in US https://t.co/emp0M9F2Pl pic.twitter.com/hByoHk7ulc — The Verge (@verge) January 14, 2022

The statement said, “We understand people have more entertainment choices than ever and we’re committed to delivering an even better experience for our members. We’re updating our prices so that we can continue to offer a wide variety of quality entertainment options. As always we offer a range of plans so members can pick a price that works for their budget.”

