White House Announces Website To Order Free COVID Tests Starting Jan. 19

Shutterstock

The federal website where you can request free COVID-19 tests will be up and running next week, the White House announced.

It’s part of a Biden administration plan to address nationwide shortages and long lines for testing.

Starting on Wednesday (1/19), the website COVIDTests.gov will provide four free tests per home, including no shipping fee.

The White House said tests will typically ship within 7-12 days of ordering through the U.S. Postal Service.

Are you going to sign-up for the free COVID tests? Do you wish this could have been offered sooner?