White House Announces Website To Order Free COVID Tests Starting Jan. 19

The federal website where you can request free COVID-19 tests will be up and running next week, the White House announced.
It’s part of a Biden administration plan to address nationwide shortages and long lines for testing.
Starting on Wednesday (1/19), the website COVIDTests.gov will provide four free tests per home, including no shipping fee.
White House announces website to order free COVID-19 tests https://t.co/7fHwAfgtL9 pic.twitter.com/A6xR245AWg
— The Hill (@thehill) January 15, 2022
The White House said tests will typically ship within 7-12 days of ordering through the U.S. Postal Service.
Are you going to sign-up for the free COVID tests? Do you wish this could have been offered sooner?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.