‘South Park’ Announces Season 25 Premiere Date

Comedy Central has just revealed the season 25 premiere date of South Park.

Season 25 will premiere on February 2nd and will kick off with 6 new episodes.

Stone and Parker said in a statement, “To be halfway done with ‘South Park’ is a great accomplishment — we can’t lie.”

Chris McCarthy said, “For the past 25 years, multiple generations of fans have grown up enchanted by the outlandishly funny and subversive world that Matt and Trey have created with South Park.”

He continued, “As part of our expansive new deal, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with them for many more seasons of South Park on Comedy Central and many more made-for-streaming South Park exclusive events on Paramount Plus.”

