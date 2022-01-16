Marvel Rejected John Cena Multiple Times

Not everyone is a fan of John Cena, apparently.
The wrestler/actor recently opened up about getting rejected for many Marvel and DC movies.
“I can’t tell you how many superhero roles I’ve been rejected for,” he said in a recent interview.
He added, “Shazam is certainly one. There was a brief try at the Deadpool universe, rejection. Shazam! was Dikembe Mutumbo. There was a few in the Marvel universe, rejected. But you know, I kept trying.”
