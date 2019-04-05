New Brew Combines Your Love of Iced Coffee and Beer

Can’t decide if you’re feeling iced coffee or ice cold beer? There’s no longer a need to choose thanks to the folks at Harpoon. The Boston based brewery has teamed up with another icon of The Bay State, to bring a new brew that is inspired by Dunkin Donuts and the flavor of their coffee. Appearing in limited-edition 12 oz. cans and on tap at many East Coast watering holes, Harpoon Dunkin’ Summer Coffee Pale Ale, “combines the flavors of Dunkin’s Original Blend with a bright, summery pale ale,” according to the press release. This is the second collaboration between the pair, who launched a coffee porter last year.

