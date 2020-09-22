New CDC Recommendations: Skip Halloween Hoopla

Most kids are probably hoping this is a trick – because it certainly isn’t a treat.

The CDC has released guidelines for Halloween this year. Here’s what they recommend:

No trick-or-treating

No costume masks

No indoor costume parties

No haunted houses

The reason, of course, is the COVID-19 pandemic. CDC officials say these activities are too risky to spread the virus.

They do offer up some “lower risk” alternatives including carving pumpkins with your family, virtual costume contests, and outdoor scavenger hunts at your house.

Are you going to follow the Halloween guidelines?