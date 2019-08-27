New Netflix Feature Makes it Easier to Find New & Upcoming Shows

Netflix’s “Coming Soon” feature is going to make it a lot easier to find new and upcoming shows and movies adding to the streaming service. There are now three new categories on the app called “brand new”, “coming this week” and “coming next week”. Now when you scroll over a show, instead of getting highlights, you’ll get a trailer created by Netflix. You can now use a notification system to remind yourself to catch any shows you’re interested in checking out.
A “Latest” tab is now on your TV’s nav bar — it will show you titles that are:
Brand new
Coming this week &
Coming next week
And click “Remind Me” to receive a notification when those new titles launch pic.twitter.com/3pzgAxxjyg
— Netflix US (@netflix) August 26, 2019
Here’s what is coming up in September:
Available Sept. 1
300
68 Kill
American Psycho (2000)
Dante’s Peak
Elena
For the Birds
Igor
Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures: Season 1
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 6
Moving Art: Season 3
My Sister’s Keeper
Mystic River
Olmo & the Seagull
Open Season
Rebel in the Rye
Scream: Season 3
Serial Killer with Piers Morgan: Season 1 [EDITOR’S NOTE: WHAAAAT? WHY. WHY]
Spookley the Square Pumpkin
Stripes
Superbad
The Lake House
The Last Exorcism
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Saint
The Taking of Pelham 123
The Walking Dead: Season 9
Uncle Naji in UAE
You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
Available Sept. 4
The World We Make
Available Sept. 6
Archibald’s Next Big Thing
Article 15
Elite: Season 2
Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 3
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 3
The Spy
Available Sept. 9
Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure
Available Sept. 10
Bill Burr: Paper Tiger
Eat Pray Love
Evelyn
Shameless (U.S.): Season 9
TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020
Available Sept. 12
The I-Land
The Mind, Explained
Turbo
Available Sept. 13
The Chef Show: Volume 2
Head Count
Hello, Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea
I’m Sorry: Season 2
Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato
The Ranch: Part 7
Tall Girl
Unbelievable
Available Sept. 14
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
Available Sept. 15
Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison
Steal a Pencil for Me
Surviving R. Kelly: Season 1
Available Sept. 17
Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives
The Last Kids on Earth
Available Sept. 18
Come and Find Me
Available Sept. 19
Océans
Available Sept. 20
Between Two Ferns: The Movie
Criminal
Daddy Issues
Disenchantment: Part 2
Fastest Car: Season 2
Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates
Las del hockey
Available Sept. 21
Sarah’s Key
Available Sept. 23
Team Kaylie
Available Sept. 24
American Horror Story: Apocalypse
Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself
Available Sept. 25
Abstract: The Art of Design: Season 2
Birders
El recluso
Furie
Glitch: Season 3
Available Sept. 26
Explained: Season 2
The Grandmaster
Available Sept. 27
Bard of Blood
Dragons: Rescue Riders
El marginal: Season 3
In the Shadow of the Moon
Locked Up: Season 4
The Politician
Skylines
Sturgill Simpson Presents Sound & Fury
Vis a vis: Season 4
Available Sept. 30
Gotham: Season 5
Mo Gilligan: Momentum
