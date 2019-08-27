New Netflix Feature Makes it Easier to Find New & Upcoming Shows

Netflix’s “Coming Soon” feature is going to make it a lot easier to find new and upcoming shows and movies adding to the streaming service. There are now three new categories on the app called “brand new”, “coming this week” and “coming next week”. Now when you scroll over a show, instead of getting highlights, you’ll get a trailer created by Netflix. You can now use a notification system to remind yourself to catch any shows you’re interested in checking out.

Here’s what is coming up in September:

Available Sept. 1

300

68 Kill

American Psycho (2000)

Dante’s Peak

Elena

For the Birds

Igor

Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures: Season 1

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 6

Moving Art: Season 3

My Sister’s Keeper

Mystic River

Olmo & the Seagull

Open Season

Rebel in the Rye

Scream: Season 3

Serial Killer with Piers Morgan: Season 1 [EDITOR’S NOTE: WHAAAAT? WHY. WHY]

Spookley the Square Pumpkin

Stripes

Superbad

The Lake House

The Last Exorcism

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Saint

The Taking of Pelham 123

The Walking Dead: Season 9

Uncle Naji in UAE

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan

Available Sept. 4

The World We Make

Available Sept. 6

Archibald’s Next Big Thing

Article 15

Elite: Season 2

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 3

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 3

The Spy

Available Sept. 9

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure

Available Sept. 10

Bill Burr: Paper Tiger

Eat Pray Love

Evelyn

Shameless (U.S.): Season 9

TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020

Available Sept. 12

The I-Land

The Mind, Explained

Turbo

Available Sept. 13

The Chef Show: Volume 2

Head Count

Hello, Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea

I’m Sorry: Season 2

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato

The Ranch: Part 7

Tall Girl

Unbelievable

Available Sept. 14

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

Available Sept. 15

Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison

Steal a Pencil for Me

Surviving R. Kelly: Season 1

Available Sept. 17

Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives

The Last Kids on Earth

Available Sept. 18

Come and Find Me

Available Sept. 19

Océans

Available Sept. 20

Between Two Ferns: The Movie

Criminal

Daddy Issues

Disenchantment: Part 2

Fastest Car: Season 2

Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates

Las del hockey

Available Sept. 21

Sarah’s Key

Available Sept. 23

Team Kaylie

Available Sept. 24

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself

Available Sept. 25

Abstract: The Art of Design: Season 2

Birders

El recluso

Furie

Glitch: Season 3

Available Sept. 26

Explained: Season 2

The Grandmaster

Available Sept. 27

Bard of Blood

Dragons: Rescue Riders

El marginal: Season 3

In the Shadow of the Moon

Locked Up: Season 4

The Politician

Skylines

Sturgill Simpson Presents Sound & Fury

Vis a vis: Season 4

Available Sept. 30

Gotham: Season 5

Mo Gilligan: Momentum