Nintendo Announces Mario Kart Tour Launching September 25th

Mario Kart mobile finally has a release date! Nintendo announced that Mario Kart Tour will be released to iOS and Android on September 25th. Preorders for the game are now available on iOS. In addition to some classic Mario Kart tracks, the racing game will also feature courses inspired by real-world cities. The characters will even be given outfits to reflect the region they’re racing in.

