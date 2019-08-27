Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of August 28th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

• Papa Roach at The Union Event Center

They’ve come a long way since the release of “Last Resort” and since Colby started going by Jacolby. They will be joined by Asking Alexandria for this all-ages show.

• 2019 Soldier Hollow Sheepdog Classic

All weekend long you can head up to Soldier Hollow and take in the majesty of world-class sheepdogs compete for Top Dog status.

• The FIXX at The Commonwealth Room

An X96 Classic-approved show with London’s The FIXX.

• Emo Phillips at Wiseguys

A perfect case of when the name fits the person, Emo Philips has been called “the best joke writer in America” by Jay Leno and you can catch him doing two shows tonight and two tomorrow at Wiseguys at The Gateway.

• The Sugarhouse Backyard Bash

Enjoy Sugarhouse (and if you haven’t spent time there in a while, you really should) with local art, food, sports, beer garden, bands, log rolling, milk carton boat races, and more at Fairmount Park.

• Sting with the Utah Symphony at USANA Amphitheatre

Good-guy Sting is coming to not only perform with the Utah Symphony but celebrate 100 years of Zion National Park (with our current administration we have to do all we can to preserve our public lands after all). Yes, tickets are still available.

• Blink-182 at USANA Amphitheatre

It seems as though we have been talking about this show for a year and it’s finally happening. Since their album comes out on September 20th, it’s likely you’ll hear some new songs.

