Men Who Posed As Veterans Sentenced To Wear Signs That Say “I Am A Liar”

If you ever wanted to become a scum bucket, this is a good way to do it. Two men convicted of pretending to be military veterans were handed an interesting sentence by a Montana judge. Ryan Morris and Troy Nelson were both sentenced to 10 years behind bars for pretending to be wounded veterans. But the judge offered them a chance at parole under certain conditions. First, they have to hand-write the names of all 6,756 Americans killed in Iraq and Afghanistan. They must also complete 441 hours of community service – one for every Montanan killed in combat since the Korean War. Finally, on Memorial Day and Veteran’s Day each man must stand outside the Montana Veterans Memorial wearing a sign that reads “I am a liar. I am not a veteran. I stole valor. I have dishonored all veterans.”

