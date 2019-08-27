Men Who Posed As Veterans Sentenced To Wear Signs That Say “I Am A Liar”

If you ever wanted to become a scum bucket, this is a good way to do it. Two men convicted of pretending to be military veterans were handed an interesting sentence by a Montana judge. Ryan Morris and Troy Nelson were both sentenced to 10 years behind bars for pretending to be wounded veterans. But the judge offered them a chance at parole under certain conditions. First, they have to hand-write the names of all 6,756 Americans killed in Iraq and Afghanistan. They must also complete 441 hours of community service – one for every Montanan killed in combat since the Korean War. Finally, on Memorial Day and Veteran’s Day each man must stand outside the Montana Veterans Memorial wearing a sign that reads “I am a liar. I am not a veteran. I stole valor. I have dishonored all veterans.”

"Ryan Morris and Troy Nelson both claimed to be military veterans in an effort to receive lesser sentences and be eligible to enter Judge Pinski’s Veterans Treatment Court." https://t.co/O00IggxXrX — wretched refuse (@johnoneillnyc) August 26, 2019