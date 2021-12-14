New Orleans Man Smashes Up Arcade With An Axe – And More

A New Orleans man is in custody after threatening customers and smashing up a local arcade with an ax.

It started Sunday at an arcade called Sea Cave when the man “allegedly began covering a vintage arcade cabinet with stickers from a supermarket price gun” before he was confronted by workers.

The man – known as ‘The Wolf’ – then returned 30 minutes later, locked the front doors with a bicycle lock, and began smashing windows. Employees and other customers were able to escape through the back door.

The story doesn’t end there – later that night ‘The Wolf’ returned with an ax and began smashing everything in sight – doing a total of more than $50,000 in damage.

WE’RE NOT DONE YET – while employees were cleaning up the damage the following night, The Wolf returned *again* and threatened them with a handgun. He was finally arrested around midnight on Monday.

Hello gamers: an indie video game bar in New Orleans got every *single* window and monitor smashed by a guy who had gotten 86ed earlier; he also allegedly came back to threaten folks with a gun. It incredibly sucks. Their GoFundMe is here: https://t.co/1ltv4tTwwZ — Anna "Contract Now!' Merlan (@annamerlan) December 14, 2021

The owners of Sea Cave have posted photos of the damage and have launched a GoFundMe to help cover the cost of repairs.

What’s the worst customer behavior you’ve ever witnessed?