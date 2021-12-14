Siberian Town Records 100-Degree Heat

Shutterstock

A record heatwave in the Arctic is setting off ‘alarm bells’ with climate scientists.

On Tuesday, the World Meteorological Organization certified a temperature of 100.4 degrees in the Siberian town of Verkhoyansk – located about 70 miles north of the Arctic Circle.

Officials say it’s the highest temperature ever recorded in the Arctic, and the latest observation to “sound the alarm bells about our changing climate.”

