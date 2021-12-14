Florida Business Giving Away Houses To Attract Workers

Many employers are offering higher pay or other perks in order to attract more workers – but one Florida business is taking it to another level.

Mechanical One, an air conditioning and plumbing company, is giving away a house – two houses, in fact. The company is building two three-bedroom, two-bath homes and will give them away in a drawing next December.

President and CEO Jason James says he thought about giving away a car or a vacation but decided to go big. Employees must work for Mechanical One for at least one year and take a financial literacy class to be eligible for the drawing.

