Newlywed Breakdown Leads To Epic Photo Op

Texas newlyweds were on their way to the wedding reception in a vintage vehicle when the car experienced trouble on the highway. Jake and Amber Garcia had to wait for a ride but their photographer didn’t want to lose the moment. When the wedding party arrived to pick up the couple, The photographer had them pose for pictures in front of the car on the shoulder of the highway.

Amber said this about the picture: “That one time when your [your’re] calling your bridal party to come rescue us because our 1966 princess car decided to break down on us on our way to the dance hall. It was only right for our photographer to take a shot at this. Talk about a memory we will ALWAYS remember.”