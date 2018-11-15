Dan Aykroyd Still Working To Make “Ghostbusters 3” Happen

Ghostbusters is one of the most iconic movies of the 1980s. The follow-up, perhaps not so much. But Dan Aykroyd is hoping that he can once again strike gold on the franchise’s third installment, which he’s been working on for almost three decades. The comedy actor recently sat down on The Big Interview with Dan Rather, revealing that the script is already written and that, “There is a possibility of a reunion with the three remaining Ghostbusters.” Bill Murray has been a holdout on reviving his old character, but his co-star thinks he can get Murray to have a change of heart. “I think Billy will come. The story’s so good,” Aykroyd says, joking, “Even if he plays a ghost.”

