Life

Horse Escapes Wildfire By Jumping Into A Pool

A horse managed to escape the California wildfires by jumping into a nearby swimming pool. A neighbor found the horse “shivering uncontrollably” in the water, stuck on the pool cover. The man managed to pull off the cover and coax the animal into the shallow end and out of the pool. California’s Camp Fire is now the deadliest in the state’s history, with more than 50 deaths confirmed so far and many more missing.

