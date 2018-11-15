Tom Cruise to Be Replaced As Jack Reacher

A Jack Reacher reboot that is in the works won’t be starring Tom Cruise. That is the news coming from creator Lee Childs. In an interview with BBC Radio’s Mike Sweeney, Childs says that “Cruise, for all his talent, didn’t have that physicality,” referring to the 6-foot-5 description of Reacher in the books. Childs says that a TV series has been signed for a streaming platform. He also says there won’t be anymore Reacher movies

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.