NFL To Invited Vaccinated Health Care Workers To The Super Bowl

The NFL plans to invite vaccinated health care workers to the Super Bowl as special guests to promote the importance of vaccinations and facemasks.
Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league wants to “honor and thank health care workers for their extraordinary service during the pandemic.”
Super Bowl LV will be held on February 7th at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. The NFL has said previously they hope to allow a limited number of live fans to attend.
Should there be live fans at the Super Bowl? If so, should they require fans to be vaccinated first?
