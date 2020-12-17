Man Sues Parents For Throwing Out His Pornography Collection

A Michigan man has successfully sued his parents – for throwing out his pornography stash.

42-year-old David Werking, who moved back in with parents Paul and Beth in 2016 after a divorce, sued the couple after they tossed out his prized porn collection – 12 boxes containing thousands of DVDs, magazines, and sex toys valued at over $25,000.

A Man Whose Parents Threw Out His Porn Collection Wins Lawsuit Against Them https://t.co/yZ9CNGCvKp — HuffPost Australia (@HuffPostAU) December 17, 2020

David’s father told his son he shocked by the discovery and threw it out “for your own mental and emotional health”. Nevertheless, a judge ruled the collection included “irreplaceable items and property” and that the parents will have to pay up to $75,000 in damages.

