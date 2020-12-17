Man Sues Parents For Throwing Out His Pornography Collection

A Michigan man has successfully sued his parents – for throwing out his pornography stash.
42-year-old David Werking, who moved back in with parents Paul and Beth in 2016 after a divorce, sued the couple after they tossed out his prized porn collection – 12 boxes containing thousands of DVDs, magazines, and sex toys valued at over $25,000.
A Man Whose Parents Threw Out His Porn Collection Wins Lawsuit Against Them https://t.co/yZ9CNGCvKp
— HuffPost Australia (@HuffPostAU) December 17, 2020
David’s father told his son he shocked by the discovery and threw it out “for your own mental and emotional health”. Nevertheless, a judge ruled the collection included “irreplaceable items and property” and that the parents will have to pay up to $75,000 in damages.
Did your parents ever find your ‘collection’ growing up? How did they react?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.