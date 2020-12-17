Space Force Soldier Demoted For Skipping Training To Get A PS5

A soldier in the U.S. Space Force has been disciplined for skipping training – to get a Playstation 5.
The soldier was 30 minutes late for a physical training session because he was scouting nearby Target stores for a PS5. As if that wasn’t bad enough, when an officer told him to get to the session, the soldier responded “Yolo, PS5 > letters of discipline.
A member of the U.S. Space Force was knocked down a rank for showing up late to a fitness lesson because he was hunting for a new PlayStation 5, reports @DavidSRoza.
When reprimanded by his superior, the member replied: "Yolo, PS5 > letters of discipline"https://t.co/AuSZMbJJXx pic.twitter.com/7l3uFT8Ce3
— Michael Sheetz (@thesheetztweetz) December 17, 2020
But the soldier ended up getting a lot more than just a letter – he was demoted from Senior Airman to Airman 1st Class. The Space Force has not confirmed whether or not he managed to snag a PS5.
Military folk – how would something like this have been handled in your day? Should he have faced an even stiffer discipline?
