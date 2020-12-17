FDA Panel Endorses Moderna Vaccine

A second coronavirus vaccine could get FDA authorization in a matter of days.
On Thursday, an FDA panel endorsed Moderna’s vaccine, clearing the way for emergency authorization, potentially as soon as Friday.
Moderna’s vaccine was more than 90% effective in late-stage clinical trials and does not require ultra-cold storage like the Pfizer vaccine. If approved, up to 6 million doses could be distributed within the U.S. next week.
JUST IN: A panel of advisers recommended that Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine be authorized for emergency use in the U.S. The FDA is expected to make a decision quickly.https://t.co/gB7o5xgGJc
— NPR (@NPR) December 17, 2020
Are you starting to feel encouraged about the possibility of the pandemic ending? When do you think things will fully return to ‘normal’?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.