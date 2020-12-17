FDA Panel Endorses Moderna Vaccine

A second coronavirus vaccine could get FDA authorization in a matter of days.

On Thursday, an FDA panel endorsed Moderna’s vaccine, clearing the way for emergency authorization, potentially as soon as Friday.

Moderna’s vaccine was more than 90% effective in late-stage clinical trials and does not require ultra-cold storage like the Pfizer vaccine. If approved, up to 6 million doses could be distributed within the U.S. next week.

JUST IN: A panel of advisers recommended that Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine be authorized for emergency use in the U.S. The FDA is expected to make a decision quickly.https://t.co/gB7o5xgGJc — NPR (@NPR) December 17, 2020

Are you starting to feel encouraged about the possibility of the pandemic ending? When do you think things will fully return to ‘normal’?