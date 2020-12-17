Woman Matched with Brother on Dating App

Well, this must have been awkward. A woman matched with her brother on a dating app!

TikToker, Brooke Averick, shared a video revealing that she was matched with her little brother on the dating app Hinge.

The viral clip shows the woman showing her app’s screen that read, “Most Compatible: Brooke & Noah, we think you two should meet.”

The woman then said that the two met, spent Thanksgiving together, and then revealed her brother. Thank goodness they had a good sense of humor about it!

Have you ever been matched with someone completely wrong on a dating app? Do you use dating apps?