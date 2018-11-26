Nominate a Deserving Family to win a Brand New Furnace!

Heat things up for a deserving family this winter
Scott Hale Plumbing Heating and Air is partnering with X96 and Radio From Hell to give you a chance to heat things up this winter for someone! We are giving away a BRAND NEW LENNOX FURNACE to the most deserving family in Utah! But we need your help deciding, so enter here and tell us who YOU think is the most deserving of a brand new furnace!
