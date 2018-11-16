Nudist Cleaning Service Is Hiring

Looking for a job?

A London-based cleaning company is offering a great salary, although there are two big requirements – you have to be female, and you have to do your cleaning in the nude.

The company is called Naturalist Cleaners and it’s currently hiring “female naturist cleaners who can clean private houses nude”. Job duties including dusting, washing dishes, doing laundry, and vacuuming, all in the buff – or you can perform the same duties with your clothes on, for about half the pay.

Owner Laura Smith says most of their clients are nudists and insists there’s ‘nothing sexual’ about their business. The company has strict rules against touching or photographing its cleaners, who they say come in “all ages and figures.”