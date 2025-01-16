Boner of the Day for January 16th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: I’LL BET SHE WAS REALLY IMPRESSED

A zookeeper in Uzbek walks into the Lion enclosure to impress his fiancée in which he tragically lost his life. 44 year-old Iriskulov was working a night shift at the zoo , where he worked at, when he wanted to impress his fiancée by filing himself going into the lions’ enclosure where there was 3 full-grown felines. The video shows as the man enters the enclosure, calling the lion name by name and starts screaming as one of the lions attack him. His partially eaten remains were found four hours after the incident and the zoo confirmed the one lion was shot and the other two were tranquilized after escaping the enclosure that was left open by the zookeeper. The police thought that the lions’ escaped their enclosure and then attacked the zookeeper, but after finding the video it was confirmed the zookeeper was the one who unlocked and entered the enclosure.

Boner Candidate #2: HE HAS FATHERED 100 CHILDREN AND THE BEAUTY OF IT IS…HE DOESN’T HAVE TO TAKE CARE OF ANY OF THEM

32 year old, Kyle Gordy has just been named the “World’s most prolific sperm donor” and he is on his way to father 100 children by 2025. He is currently the biological dad to 87 kids worldwide and has no plans on stopping anytime soon. Kyle offers his “services” on Instagram to his 3k followers and page called “Be Pregnant Now”, where he tells anyone interested to reach out. He currently has 14 on the way in England Scotland, Sweden and Norway. And is planning on having a child in each country by 2026.

!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #3: OUR COUNTRY IS ABOUT TO HAVE THE DUMBEST ATTORNEY GENERAL IN MODERN HISTORY.

Pam Bondi- Trumps pick for U.S Attorney General- shows complete ignorance during the Senate Confirmation Hearing done on Wednesday January 15, 2025. Sen. Alex Padilla asks a simple question about the 14th Amendment to the potential U.S Attorney- where she responds “Senator, I will study birthright citizenship.” She then dodges every question about immigration and the felons who broke into the Capitol on January 6 when asked by Sen. Mazie Hirono by responding, “I am not familiar with it”.

