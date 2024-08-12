Boner of the Day for August 12th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: LOOK AT THIS BEAUTIFUL BISCOFF CHEESECAKE WE DIDN”T PAY FOR!
In a town in England, a local restaurant is on the lookout to ban two people from coming back after not only dining and dashing a $120 check, but then posting the meal on Facebook. “It’s a big hit for a small business like ours, we just can’t afford to lose over £100 in the current climate. We just want to get that money back and ban him from coming in again,” said co-owner Mauricio Spinola. Apparently, the couple had eaten their large meal that had burgers, fries, multiple espresso martinis, and cheesecake, and then said they were going to smoke a cigarette. “It was probably about 10 minutes after they went outside we realised they had gone. I couldn’t just head out and look for him, I still had a bar to run…We’re not really sure what we can do to prevent this sort of thing from happening in the future. We can’t ask people to give us their phone or wallet when they go out for a cigarette. The vast majority of our customers are great and would think that is weird,” continued Spinola.
via Daily Star
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #2: I GUESS WE NEED TO OPEN A GOTH CHARTER SCHOOL FOR THESE POOR KIDS
Charles Middle School in El Paso, Texas is putting into effect a dress code that all black clothing is banned in schools because it’s, “associated with depression and mental health issues.” Norma De La Rosa, president of the El Paso Teachers Association, said, “What they are not allowing for students to wear clothing that is black from top to bottom. They can wear black shorts to go to PE. And they can wear it on free dress day, but they just cannot wear it from top to bottom…The colors are not much for to prevent or stop mental health issues. You can have the most colorful dress on and still be suffering through depression,” finished De La Rosa. One of the school’s parents, Stephanie Rascon, however, finds the whole new dress code unnecessary saying, “I don’t think we should be grouping, and red flagging kids that just like to wear black.”
via People
Boner Candidate #3: 4 SECONDS
U.S. Olympian Jordan Chiles recently won a bronze medal in a gymnastic floor exercise in Paris after Chiles’ coach made an on-floor appeal that helped Chiles win the bronze medal. However, now the bronze is being withdrawn from Chiles because the appeal made was 4 seconds over the 1-minute window that is allowed for reviewing scores. When the appeal was made, Chiles bumped Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu to 4th place. Now it is being appealed in court that the bronze medal be given to Barbosu, knocking Chiles down to 5th place. This decision has resulted in the negative mental health of both Chiles and Barbosu.
via AP News