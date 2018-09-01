Nurse Loses Job Over Anti-Vaxxing Post

A Texas nurse is out of a job after allegedly sharing patient information on an “anti-vaxxers” Facebook group. Authorities say the nurse posted about a child with measles, describing the symptoms as “much worse” than she expected but saying “I’ll continue along my little non-vax journey with no regrets.”. She also said she “thought about swabbing his mouth and bringing it home to my 13 yo.”

A Houston nurse is no longer employed after she posted on social media about a young patient with measles, Texas Children’s Hospital says. https://t.co/2Gg0JcheQL — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 30, 2018

Measles is highly preventable with vaccines but outbreaks can happen when not enough people in a region are vaccinated.