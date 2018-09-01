Life

Nurse Loses Job Over Anti-Vaxxing Post

Posted on

A Texas nurse is out of a job after allegedly sharing patient information on an “anti-vaxxers” Facebook group. Authorities say the nurse posted about a child with measles, describing the symptoms as “much worse” than she expected but saying “I’ll continue along my little non-vax journey with no regrets.”. She also said she “thought about swabbing his mouth and bringing it home to my 13 yo.”

Measles is highly preventable with vaccines but outbreaks can happen when not enough people in a region are vaccinated.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top