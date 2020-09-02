Old Navy Steps Up To Pay Employees To Be Poll Workers on Election Day

Old Navy says it will pay employees a full day of pay if they work as poll workers on Election Day.

The company, which employs more than 50,000 people, says it will pay out eight hours to its employees to work as election judges. Keep in mind, that’s a pretty sweet deal because you also get paid to be an election judge from your local election boards.

Old Navy said that it will pay store employees for eight hours who serve as poll workers for the 2020 election. The company said employees "will also be eligible for compensation from their local jurisdiction." https://t.co/jSPUed6uVX — CNN (@CNN) September 2, 2020



Several of the country’s biggest companies have also pledged to give workers time off to vote on November 3.

Walmart is giving up to 3 hours paid time off; Apple says 4 hours for its employees; Coca-Cola, Twitter, Cisco, and Uber are giving employees the whole day off.

Are you going to the polls to vote? Or will do early voting/mail-in ballots?