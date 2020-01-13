Oscar Nominations Being Announced for the 92nd Academy Awards

The Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences announced the nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards on Monday morning. The top categories seemed to be influenced by the Golden Globe winners, such as The Joker had the most nominations with 11, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor, Joaquin Phoenix, who previously won a Golden Globe for his performance. Scarlett Johansson received a double nomination for Jojo Rabbit and Marriage Story.

Best Picture nominations went to “Ford v Ferrari”, “The Irishman”, “Jojo Rabbit”, “Joker”, “Little Women,” “Marriage Story”, “1917”, “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” and “Parasite,” the Academy Awards will air live on February 9th.