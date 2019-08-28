Join X96 and Broadway Media for a special hour-long broadcast
Suicide persists as a public health crisis across the country and in Utah. Despite the epidemic proportions of the problem, suicide is a difficult subject to talk about. It’s critical that we get serious about openly discussing the causes, the effects, and how people can find help. Join X96 and Broadway Media at 9 am on September 6th for our third annual Out of the Darkness Broadcast, presented commercial-free by Use Only as Directed, the Anti-Bullying Coalition, and DoTerra. Hosted by X96 Radio From Hell’s Bill Allred.
Brought to you by:
With special thanks to:
This year’s panel will feature:
- Aaron Burgin, Creator of suicidesucks.com
- Susannah Burt, Use Only As Directed
- Tyler Hansen, Steps Recovery Program
- Pam Hays, Anti-Bullying Coalition
- Taryn Haitt, Area Director, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention – Utah Chapter
- Utah Senator Daniel Thatcher, District 12
- Will Leavitt, Project Facilitator, SafeUT
- Doug Wylde, Broadway Media Creative Director – in recovery
