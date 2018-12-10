Patton Oswalt Says ‘No’ On Hosting Oscars

Not that he’s been asked by the Academy to host the Oscar’s just yet. But if he were, Patton Oswalt wouldn’t be taking the job. The comedian (who is also a huge movie buff) was publically pitched by author Stephen King recently as a potential host after Kevin Hart pulled out of hosting the annual awards show. While Oswalt says he would “of course” be interested, he also says that somebody else should be the host.

When asked by TMZ about who would be a suitable replacement for Hart, Oswalt went with Tiffany Haddish or Billy Eichner. “They’re both really brilliant and they’re ready.”