Where Do You Get Your News From?

A report from Pew Research Center has confirmed what many may have already thought; adults prefer to get their news from social media over the traditional newspaper. 20 percent, or one-in-five adults in the U.S., are electing to reach for their smartphone over the 16 percent who still prefer old-fashioned print. But, television reigns supreme on the preferred methods list, followed by news outlet websites, radio, then social media with newspapers rounding out at the bottom. Overall, 43 percent of U.S. adults will consume news on the internet, one way or another. Younger generations, who are not signing up for cable or cutting it, prefer digital consumption over everything else. Only 16 perfect of 18-29 year-olds got news from the TV, and only 2 percent use print. However, it is stated 18-29 and 30-49-year-olds don’t rely on just one platform to get the news.

What is your preferred method? Has it changed as you have gotten older?